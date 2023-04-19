Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 20,332 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. 415,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,948. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

