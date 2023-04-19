Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 298,439 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 190,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 350,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,255. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

