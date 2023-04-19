Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $477,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. W Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

OEF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.72. The company had a trading volume of 139,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

