Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $102.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 32.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $102,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.96. 1,843,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,616. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

