Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,198 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. 565,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,132. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

