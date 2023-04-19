Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Relx Price Performance

RLXXF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859. Relx has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

Get Relx alerts:

About Relx

(Get Rating)

See Also

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.