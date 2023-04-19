Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,668 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

RGA traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

