Reef Price Hits $0.0028 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $64.57 million and approximately $32.02 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,686,535,490 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

