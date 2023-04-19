Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. 1,090,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,292. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

