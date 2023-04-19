Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $493.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

