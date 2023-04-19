Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $290.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $291.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

