Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $163.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

