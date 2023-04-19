Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $13.53 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH opened at $248.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

