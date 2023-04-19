Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Read More
