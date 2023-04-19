Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,527 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 165,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 84,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

