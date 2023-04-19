Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.54 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day moving average of $203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

