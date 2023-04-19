Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,489 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.