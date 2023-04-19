Rarible (RARI) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $271,471.48 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

