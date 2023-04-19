Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Shares Up 113.3%

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Rating) rose 113.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

