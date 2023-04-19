Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $69.85 million and $7.01 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010024 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000896 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.