Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.47 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $75.47 million and $6.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010381 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00027337 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

