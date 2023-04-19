R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Up 3.4%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 619,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,552,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

