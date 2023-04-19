Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

QLT stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.25 ($1.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.42.

QLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.25).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

