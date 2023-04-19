QUASA (QUA) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $580.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.16 or 1.00698291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000118 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181353 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

