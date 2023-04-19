Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Zacks Research (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

MX opened at C$63.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$39.00 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.46%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

