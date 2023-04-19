Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Highwoods Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.02 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.