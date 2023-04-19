Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reduced by Analyst

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 467,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

