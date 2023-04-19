Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Increased by Analyst

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.