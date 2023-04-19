Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Boosted by Zacks Research

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.45 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$109.64.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$106.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.31. The company has a market cap of C$99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

