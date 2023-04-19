Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Down 1.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 15,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF)
