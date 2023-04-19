Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PEMIF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

