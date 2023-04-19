Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
Shares of PEMIF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.
About Pure Energy Minerals
