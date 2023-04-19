Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $224,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

