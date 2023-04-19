Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PRLB stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $778.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.19. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($4.34). The company had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $7,035,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Proto Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 161,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 17,263.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

