ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,235. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

