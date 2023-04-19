ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.38

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.38 and traded as high as $34.62. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 895,303 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 197,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,642,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

