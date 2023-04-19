ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 395,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 830,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

