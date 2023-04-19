ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.71

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 30280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.