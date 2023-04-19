ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.