ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 48,552 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,552 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $85,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

