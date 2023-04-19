ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 26,430 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $325.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $335.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock worth $23,883,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

