ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 13,072 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $56,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $371.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.42. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

