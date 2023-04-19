ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 125,564 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,013,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.19.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

