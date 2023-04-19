ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kraft Heinz worth $42,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

