ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $80,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.13 and a 200 day moving average of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.42.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

