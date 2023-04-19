ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,278 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

