ProShare Advisors LLC Has $37.76 Million Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,011 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Silgan worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

