ProShare Advisors LLC Has $36.67 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of RLI worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in RLI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.01. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.