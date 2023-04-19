ProShare Advisors LLC Has $102.54 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $102,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

