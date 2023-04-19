ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

