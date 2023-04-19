ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,766 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

